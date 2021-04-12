STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Bharath and Vani Bhojan team up for a thriller

Actor Bharath, who was last seen in the web series Time Enna Boss, will be teaming up with Oh My Kadavule-fame Vani Bhojan for an upcoming film.

Published: 12th April 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

By RAM VENKAT SRIKAR
Express News Service

Actor Bharath, who was last seen in the web series Time Enna Boss, will be teaming up with Oh My Kadavule-fame Vani Bhojan for an upcoming film. Billed as a thriller, the film is being directed by debutant Sakthivel. Talking about his maiden directorial venture, Sakthivel says, “It will be an intriguing slasher-thriller set in the thick of darkness.

Most of the filming will thus take place at night.” Speaking about casting Bharath in the lead role, Sakthivel adds, “The character demands an effective performer over a star. And since I have known Bharath for a long time, I felt he was apt for the part.” 

Sakthivel says the team is planning to kickstart shooting after the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed. “We plan to shoot the film in Tenkasi and Chennai. And considering the present scenario, we feel it would be best to begin once we get a clear idea about the restrictions in place.”

The film also stars filmmaker-actor KS Ravikumar in a prominent role. Bankrolled by G Dilli Babu of Axess Film Factory, the yet-to-be-titled film will be shot by S Suresh Bala and edited by R Kalai Vaanan. Meanwhile, Bharath will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe and Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Time Enna Boss Bharath
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp