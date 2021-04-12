Bharath and Vani Bhojan team up for a thriller

RAM VENKAT SRIKAR By

Express News Service

Actor Bharath, who was last seen in the web series Time Enna Boss, will be teaming up with Oh My Kadavule-fame Vani Bhojan for an upcoming film. Billed as a thriller, the film is being directed by debutant Sakthivel. Talking about his maiden directorial venture, Sakthivel says, “It will be an intriguing slasher-thriller set in the thick of darkness.

Most of the filming will thus take place at night.” Speaking about casting Bharath in the lead role, Sakthivel adds, “The character demands an effective performer over a star. And since I have known Bharath for a long time, I felt he was apt for the part.”

Sakthivel says the team is planning to kickstart shooting after the COVID-19 restrictions are relaxed. “We plan to shoot the film in Tenkasi and Chennai. And considering the present scenario, we feel it would be best to begin once we get a clear idea about the restrictions in place.”

The film also stars filmmaker-actor KS Ravikumar in a prominent role. Bankrolled by G Dilli Babu of Axess Film Factory, the yet-to-be-titled film will be shot by S Suresh Bala and edited by R Kalai Vaanan. Meanwhile, Bharath will next be seen in Salman Khan-starrer Radhe and Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup.