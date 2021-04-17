Ashwin and Pugazh team up for a romcom

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Ashwin and Pugazh, known for participating in the hit reality TV show Cooku with Comali, are coming together for a film. Ad filmmaker Hari is making his feature debut with this untitled film that is said to be a romcom.

“Ashwin is playing the protagonist and Pugazh will be his best friend. The film will follow the tried-and-tested trope of the hero’s best friend helping him with his relationship and it will be a feel-good urban entertainer,” says Hari, adding that the film will be shot completely in Chennai and will go on floors towards the end of May.

“It will be a musically driven film and we will be announcing the composer and the rest of the cast and crew soon.” Bankrolled by Trident Arts Production, the makers are planning on roping in a fresh face for the female lead. Meanwhile, Pugazh is also part of Sivakarthikeyan’s Don, Silamabarasan’s Maanadu, and Arun Vijay’s AV 33.