When young Vivekh got letter from PM Indira Gandhi

PS SUNDAR By

Express News Service

COONOOR: Vivekh had a Coonoor connection that the residents here recall sentimentally. As a child, the actor had spent some time here. Here’s a leaf out of that chapter that Vivekh himself has recalled in different interviews...

When Vivekh was a Class 4 student at Sri Shanthi Vijay Junior School, near his house in Ottupattarai, his parents told him that he shared his birthday with Indira Gandhi. An excited Vivekh soon wrote a letter to the Prime Minister saying “My birthday is your birthday. Your birthday is my birthday... Happy birthday!” But, what happened thereafter, made Coonoor take a special place in Vivekh’s life.

Actor Vivekh with late President of India APJ Abdul Kalam

“While I was playing in front of my house, jawans from the neighbouring military barracks, riding their horses, came enquiring for me. I ran inside the house in fear. They spoke something to my mother, after which she called me and said that I have a letter from the PM,” Vivekh had said. She had written “Thank you for your greetings on my birthday” and had personally signed the letter.

The actor has also visited Nilgiris district and Coonoor town several times later for shooting purposes and to plant trees in pursuance of his commitment to environment. He had a special love for Coonoor and the residents here also had great reverence for him.