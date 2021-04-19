Vetri’s next to be another mystery thriller

RAM VENKAT SRIKAR By

Actor Vetri, best known for his roles in 8 Thottakal and Jiivi, will be teaming up with debutant filmmaker Shyam Manoharan for his next film. Billed as a mystery thriller, the shooting of the film is set to go on floors in July.

An erstwhile ad filmmaker, Shyam says, “My aim is to craft an edge-of-the-seat thriller with a universal visual language to ensure that the film travels beyond Tamil Nadu and India. We are also roping in talented sound designers to enhance the viewing experience in theatre by creating a thrilling atmosphere using sound.”

Elaborating on why he chose Vetri to play the protagonist, Shyam shares, “As the dialogues in the film are minimal, I needed someone who can emote effortlessly.

I’m glad that Vetri, who is known for being selective with scripts, accepted to be a part of the film.” The untitled film is being bankrolled by Alexander of Picture Box Company and the rest of the cast and crew will be finalized soon.