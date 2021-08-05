STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Prabhudheva’s next, Poikkal Kuthirai

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Raiza Wilson have been roped in for this film and while neither of them is playing Prabhudheva’s pair, they are said to be portraying important characters in the film.

Prabhudeva.

Prabhudeva (Pic: Sampurn Pix)

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Actor Prabhudheva’s next film with director Santhosh P Jayakumar has been titled Poikkal Kuthirai. The film’s first look was released yesterday and it features a bloodied Prabhudheva with an artificial limb, carrying a child in one hand and a large spanner in the other. 

“The film is about the execution of a plan of a father who has to save his daughter. It’s a situation that’s tough to deal with for any person. How a differently-abled person with a prosthetic leg is going to tackle the situation forms the story of Poikkal Kuthirai,” says Santhosh who talks about the challenges of pulling off such a role. “Prabhudheva Master’s leg has to be folded backwards and tied. We have a method to pull it off convincingly from a visual standpoint but to balance the body weight on one leg and also perform is not easy. A lot of research and practice has been done to get the desired final output.”

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Raiza Wilson have been roped in for this film and while neither of them is playing Prabhudheva’s pair, they are said to be portraying important characters in the film. The film, which will have music by Imman, also stars Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani and John Kokken. Shot completely in Chennai, 40 percent of the shooting has already been completed. Bankrolled by Darkroom Pictures and Mini Studio, Poikkal Kuthirai is expected to be wrapped up by the end of September and release by December this year.

