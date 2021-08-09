STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Meera Mithun booked in Tamil Nadu for casteist slur

The complainant alleged that Meera Mithun had blamed movie directors from the Scheduled Castes community for all the wrongs and ills in the movie industry. 

Published: 09th August 2021 12:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th August 2021 12:55 PM   |  A+A-

Meera Mithun said that normally she would not talk about Scheduled Caste (SC) people.

Meera Mithun said that normally she would not talk about Scheduled Caste (SC) people.

By IANS

CHENNAI: The Cyber wing of the Tamil Nadu police have booked actor-model Meera Mithun for an alleged slur against Scheduled Castes (SC) in a video which has gone viral on social media.

The FIR was lodged following a complaint by the Viduthalai Chiruthagai Katchi (VCK), a political party supporting the Dalit cause and led by Member of Parliament, Thol Thirumavalavan.

The Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime police said that actor Meera Mithun was booked under seven provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

While participating in a talk show, the actor, while answering a question said that normally she would not talk about Scheduled Caste (SC) people.

The complainant alleged that she had blamed movie directors from the Scheduled Castes community for all the wrongs and ills in the movie industry. According to the complainant, she had also asked as to why others in the Tamil movie industry were supporting these directors from the SC community.

The Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication front is a co-complainant in the petition against her.

TAGS
Meera Mithun casteist slurs Viduthalai Chiruthagai Katchi VCK Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front Thol Thirumavalavan Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime police
