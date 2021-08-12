Seenu Ramasamy-GV Prakash Kumar film titled Idi Muzhakkam

Ram Venkat Srikar By

Express News Service

We had previously reported that filmmaker Seenu Ramasamy will be joining forces with GV Prakash Kumar for his next. The film, which stars Gayathrie as the female lead, has been titled Idi Muzhakkam. The title was revealed on social media by Udhayanidhi Stalin and Vijay Sethupathi, both of whom have collaborated with Seenu Ramasamy earlier. Speaking of the film, producer Kalaimagan Mubarak said, “Idi Muzhakkam is an out-and-out action thriller set in a rural background. Writer Jeyamohan has come up with a great story, and it slightly deviates from Mr Seenu Ramasamy’s style.”

The shooting of the film is underway in Theni and the producer adds that they plan to wrap it by September. “Depending on GV Prakash’s schedule, we might take a 10-day-break in between the schedule. Otherwise, we intend to finish the filming in a single stretch,” says the producer, adding that he is open to releasing the film on either OTT or theatres. Further details related to Idi Muzhakkam will be announced shortly. Meanwhile, another Seenu Ramasamy directorial, Maamanithan starring Vijay Sethupathi and Gayathrie, is currently awaiting release.