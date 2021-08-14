AR Rahman to compose music for Kathir’s comeback film

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Director Kathir, known for films like Kadhal Desam and Kadhalar Dhinam in the 90s, is making a comeback. The untitled film, which will be a romantic musical like his previous projects, will feature music by AR Rahman. Interestingly, Rahman has composed music for all of Kathir’s Tamil films except the director’s debut film Idhayam.

Speaking about the film, the director says, “The film will star Kishore who is the son of producer N Ranganathan. The film will go on floors soon after a formal launch function. We’re finalising the rest of the cast. It’s a musical love story and will be on the lines of my previous films. It’s nice to collaborate with AR Rahman once again for this project.”

The film will be shot in Chennai, Mumbai, Bangalore and abroad. The title of the project, produced by RK International, will be announced soon along with the cast and crew details.