Kathir, Narain, and Natty team up for Yuki

Ram Venkat Srikar By

Express News Service

Actors Kathir, Narain, and Natty have joined forces for Yuki, directed by debutant filmmaker Zac Harriss. The film is Tamil-Malayalam bilingual with Sharaf U Dheen and Joju George stepping into the shoes of Kathir and Natty, respectively, in the Malayalam version, while Narain reprises his role in both versions.

“Yuki is both a drama and thriller. It has a script filled with suspense and mystery. However, the film won’t be dark and violent like other thrillers,” says director Zac Harriss. Speaking of simultaneously shooting the Tamil and Malayalam versions, Zac adds, “It felt like we were shooting two different films.

We understand that the sensibilities of Tamil and Malayalam viewers are different and to suit their taste, we handled the Malayalam version in a slightly different way.” The film, which entered production in February, is nearing completion. Yuki also stars Pavithra Lakshmi, Kayal Anandhi, and Athmiya Rajan. Pakiyaraj Ramalingam