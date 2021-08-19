STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suja Raghuram turns director for a Hollywood film

Take It Easy will be a film on friendship and Suja has roped in Americans of Indian descent to play the lead roles.

Published: 19th August 2021 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2021 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

A still from 'Take It Easy'.

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Actor Suja Raghuram Manoj, daughter of veteran choreographer Raghuram, known for starring in works like Millennium Stars and Krishnadasi in the early 2000s, has turned director for a Hollywood film. Titled Take It Easy, the English film has been shot in the USA.

Talking about direction debut, Suja says, "I have been trained in direction by my father and I’ve also worked with Kamal uncle on multiple films. I have also worked under directors in the US and that has prepared me for this new role."

Take It Easy will be a film on friendship and Suja has roped in Americans of Indian descent to play the lead roles.

“It’s a fun film about three teenagers, Trishul, Sana, and Nikhil, who are raised in the United States in three different households. Yet their characteristics pull them together to become the closest of friends. They travel across life together with one common motto, to take it easy!”

Suja assures that the film, despite being in English, will be relatable across cultures. “It is an English film with a touch of Kollywood. The actors have been trained in dancing, music and acting here in the USA. We are working on both a theatrical and OTT release. With the restrictions in place, it’s unclear when we can release it theatrically. As of now, we have confirmed the OTT release to be September 10,” adds Suja.

More details on the film and the OTT platform on which it will premiere are expected to be announced soon.

