STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Stardom not the reason for pursuing acting: Tamannaah Bhatia

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has a whopping fan following of 14.3 million on Instagram and 5.1 million on Twitter.

Published: 22nd August 2021 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd August 2021 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Tamannaah Bhatia started her career in acting at the tender age of 15. However, she says stardom was not the reason she got into the world of glitz and glamour.

As of today, the 31-year-old actress is one of the most prominent names down south as she has worked in blockbusters such as the 'Baahubali' franchise, 'Padikkadavan and 'Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy' among many others.

Has losing stardom ever been a fear for Tamannaah?

Tamannaah in a chat with IANS said: "When I started working at 15, honestly stardom was really not the reason I got into movies. I just wanted to be in front of the camera and whatever would bring me that I would have chosen that path."

The actress has a whopping fan following of 14.3 million on Instagram and 5.1 million on Twitter.

She feels fortunate to see such a high courtesy her hard work.

"So, for me I feel fortunate to see that kind of stardom and continue to see that. But that is not the reason for pursuing this career. It is more of something I do because it gives me a sense of fulfilment on a daily basis so being on the sets is what excites me," she said.

However, she minces no words when she says that no one wants to lose the hard earned stardom.

"So, of course, it is something nobody wants to lose but I don't function from that fear stand point," she said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamannaah Bhatia Tamannaah
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp