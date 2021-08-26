STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Discussed storylines with Sudeep and spoke about Vikrant Rona: Venkat Prabhu

Venkat Prabhu sheds light on his meeting with Sudeep and the possibility of them joining hands.

Published: 26th August 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Kollywood director Venkat Prabhu (L) and Sudeep

Kollywood director Venkat Prabhu (L) and Sudeep (Photo| Twitter)

By A Shraddha
Express News Service

There have been speculations going around that famous Tamil director, Venkat Prabhu and Sudeep teaming up for a film and the director's latest photo with the pan-Indian actor has further raised eyebrows. "What a wonderful hospitality! Thank you chief Kiccha Sudeep! You are an amazing cook! Looking forward to our next. Advance happy birthday," read the tweet.

The picture of the duo with a dish prepared by Sudeep has gone viral on the internet and kindled the possibility of them joining hands for a film. Venkat Prabhu was in Bengaluru recently and spent quality time with Kotigobba 3 hero, during which they had a warm chat about films, food and life. We reached out to the Mankatha director to learn more about the meeting. "It was a casual meet. We also discussed storylines which we could collaborate in the future," he said.

Venkat says that he enjoyed the hospitality and the lip-smacking food prepared by Sudeep. "We also spoke about his upcoming film, Vikrant Rona, and I also got a chance to see a lot of footages of the film, and it looked awesome," says Venkat, expressing much fondness for the actor. "I also got to know that his birthday is around the corner (Sept 2) and I conveyed him my wishes," he adds.

Venkat Prabhu is awaiting the release of his Tamil production venture, Kasada Thapara, which he has also acted in. The Chimbu Devan directorial will be out on the streaming platform, Sony Liv from August 27. Sudeep, on the other hand, has Kotigobba 3 waiting for release.

The film directed by Shiva Karthik and bankrolled by Surappa Babu is expected to hit the screens on October 14. He also has the most-awaited Vikrant Rona, directed by Anup Bhandari produced by Shalini Artss in the post-production stage. The actor, who recently hosted the Bigg Boss Kannada season 8, is yet to unveil details of his other upcoming projects.

