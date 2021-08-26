Taapsee Pannu, Vijay Sethupathi's 'Annabelle Sethupathi' to release on Disney+ Hotstar in September

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Taapsee Pannu and Vijay Sethupathi's multilingual feature film "Annabelle Sethupathi" is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on September 17.

Written and directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the film marks Pannu's first collaboration with Sethupathy, known for critically-acclaimed movies like "Super Deluxe", "Aandavan Kattalai", "Master" and "Vikram Vedha".

The "Haseen Dillruba" star took to Twitter and shared the film's release date announcement.

Coz sometimes one life is not enough to see it all. #AnnabelleSethupathy



Streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam from September 17 only on @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/DTm9WGIf77 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) August 26, 2021

"Annabelle Sethupathi" will release in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

"Coz sometimes one life is not enough to see it all. #AnnabelleSethupathy. Streaming in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam from September 17 only on @DisneyPlusHS," Pannu, 34, tweeted.

The film is reportedly a horror comedy, featuring both Pannu and Sethupathi, 43, in dual roles.

"Anabelle Sethupathi" is produced by Sudhan Sundaram and G Jayaram.