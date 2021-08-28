STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sundeep Kishan, Vijay Sethupathi and Ranjit Jeyakodi team up for 'Michael'

Michael is bankrolled by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas in association with Karan C Productions.

Director Ranjit Jeyakodi of Ispade Rajavum Idhaya Raniyum fame is next working on a film titled Michael. With Sundeep Kishan playing the lead in the film, Vijay Sethupathi has been roped in for an important role. The title was revealed with a poster featuring Sundeep’s bloodied hands with one of them in a handcuff and the other sporting brass knuckles. 

“Michael is a high-octane action film with a lot of emotions. We are planning on shooting the film in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu. The film will also be dubbed in Malayalam and Kannada. The rest of the cast and crew will be announced shortly. The film is currently in the pre-production stage and it will go on floors from November,” says Ranjit. 

Michael is bankrolled by Sree Venkateswara Cinemas in association with Karan C Productions. Meanwhile, Ranjit is awaiting the release of Yaarukkum Anjael starring Bindu Madhavi in the lead. Sundeep, on the other hand, has the long-delayed Naragasooran which is rumoured to be an OTT release. He will also star in the sequel of the 2017 film Maayavan.

