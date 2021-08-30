STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijay Sethupathi, Taapsee Pannu starrer 'Annabelle Sethupathi' to release on Sep 17, watch trailer here

The film features actor Vijay Sethupathi, 43, as a 'romantic king' while Taapsee Pannu will be seen in a dual role as a Queen and modern-day burglar.

Published: 30th August 2021 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

'Annabelle Sethupathi' is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actors Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu starrer multi-lingual fantasy-comedy 'Annabelle Sethupathi' is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on September 17.

Directed by Deepak Sundarrajan, the film marks the first collaboration between Sethupathi and the 'Thappad' star.

The film features Sethupathi, 43, as a 'romantic king' while Pannu will be seen in a dual role as a Queen and modern-day burglar.

Sundarrajan said 'Annabelle Sethupathi' is a 'special story' headlined by a 'supremely talented cast' of Pannu and the 'Master' star.

"These actors brought in their brilliant craft and lifted the interesting material on the page. This isn't just a fantasy-comedy, 'Annabelle Sethupathi' is rich and promises a ride of emotions laughter, tears, emotion, drama, thrill, fear and love, which makes it the biggest family entertainer and I am thrilled that more people will be able to enjoy 'Annabelle Sethupathi' in the comfort of their homes as it makes its grand premiere on Disney+ Hotstar," the director said in a statement.

Produced by Sudhan Sundaram and Jayaram of Passion Studios, the film will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.

WATCH TRAILER HERE:

Sundaram said the team is confident that 'Annabelle Sethupathi' will be the 'biggest family entertainer.'

"On the behalf of Passion Studios, I thank Disney+ Hotstar for showing interest and believing in this film," the statement read.

'Annabelle Sethupathi' also features Jagapathy Babu, Rajendra Prasad, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Suresh Menon, Yogi Babu, Vennela Kishore, George Maryan and Devadarshini among others.

