STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Raashi Khanna keeps promise, makes planting sapling on birthday tradition

Posting a video of her planting the sampling on social media, the actress said, 'This day last year, I planted a sapling and promised to make it a birthday tradition and here I am..!'

Published: 01st December 2021 11:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2021 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Raashi Khanna

Actor Raashi Khanna

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actress Raashi Khanna, who is busy with projects in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, on Tuesday kept her promise to plant a sapling on every birthday of hers.

The actress, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, planted a sapling as promised by her last year.

Posting a video of her planting the sampling on social media, the actress said, "This day last year, I planted a sapling and promised to make it a birthday tradition and here I am..!

"I dedicate this beautiful little sapling to those who are making a difference and inspiring us all to be better towards Mother Earth. A shout-out to all those doing their best for a greener planet.

"Thank you all for your birthday wishes. Love from you all matters the most to me," she wrote.

Interestingly, the video had Micheal Jackson's 'Heal the World' as its background score.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Raashi Khanna Kollywood
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Four passengers from UK, Netherlands test positive for Covid, samples sent for genome sequencing
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Booster doses of Covid vaccines easiest barrier against Omicron, must be created: Virologist Jacob John
Representational image
End of windfall from Kerala emigrants as foreign remittances reduce to historic low
Justice DK Singh (Photo | allahabadhighcourt.in)
HC judge comes to rescue of SC student, pays fee for admission at IIT-BHU

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp