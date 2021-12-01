Raashi Khanna keeps promise, makes planting sapling on birthday tradition

By IANS

CHENNAI: Actress Raashi Khanna, who is busy with projects in both the Tamil and Telugu film industries, on Tuesday kept her promise to plant a sapling on every birthday of hers.

The actress, who celebrated her birthday on Tuesday, planted a sapling as promised by her last year.

Posting a video of her planting the sampling on social media, the actress said, "This day last year, I planted a sapling and promised to make it a birthday tradition and here I am..!

"I dedicate this beautiful little sapling to those who are making a difference and inspiring us all to be better towards Mother Earth. A shout-out to all those doing their best for a greener planet.

"Thank you all for your birthday wishes. Love from you all matters the most to me," she wrote.

Interestingly, the video had Micheal Jackson's 'Heal the World' as its background score.