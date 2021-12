Thalapathy Vijay finishes filming for 'Beast' 

By PTI

MUMBAI: South star Thalapathy Vijay has completed shoot of his upcoming film "Beast", the producers announced on Saturday, December 11, 2021.

The Tamil-language movie is a comedy-action thriller, being written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Sun Pictures, who is backing "Beast", shared the news of Vijay wrapping up the shoot on their official Twitter handle, alongside a picture of the actor and director.

"Here's a special moment from Thalapathy @actorvijay's last day of shoot for #Beast with director @Nelsondilpkumar @hegdepooja @anirudhofficial @manojdft @nirmalcuts @anbariv #BeastShootWrap," the tweet read.

Dilipkumar, best known for "Kolamaavu Kokila", shared the same photograph on his social media account and expressed his excitement over working with Vijay.

"#absolutepleasure @actorvijay @sunpictures," he wrote.

The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, who returns to Tamil cinema after a gap of nine years.

"Beast" is scheduled to release in 2022.