Harbhajan Singh gets Rajinikanth's tattoo on his chest to wish the actor on his birthday

The cricketer affectionately known as 'Bhajji' named Rajnikanth as the one and only superstar of cinema 

Published: 12th December 2021 06:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2021 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Harbhajan Singh (Photo | Instagram )

By ANI

MUMBAI: Like many others, Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh is also superstar Rajinikanth's die-hard fan. On Rajinikanth's 71st birthday, Harbhajan took to his Instagram account and surprised everyone with his birthday post for Thalaiva.

He posted a photograph, in which he can be seen flaunting a (probably temporary) tattoo of Rajinikanth made on the left side of his chest. Describing the image, Harbhajan wrote in Tamil, "You are in my heart superstar. You were the Billa of the eighties. You were the Baasha of the nineties. You were the Annaatthe of 2k. My sweet birthday greetings to the one and only superstar of cinema."

Harbhajan's gesture has impressed social media users a lot. "True fan of a superstar," a netizen commented.

"You made our day. Lovely tribute," another one wrote. Apart from Harbhajan Singh, several other celebrities from the sports fraternity including Sachin Tendulkar, have wished Thalaiva on social media.

