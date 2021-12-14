STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arjun Sarja tests positive for COVID-19

Actor Arjun Sarja has taken all the necessary protocols, isolated himself and has requested those in close contact with him to get themselves tested.

Published: 14th December 2021 04:47 PM

Arjun Sarja

Arjun Sarja (Photo | Facebook)

By Online Desk

Arjun Sarja, fondly known as 'Action King' for his on-screen stunt performances has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor recently hosted a television reality show, and the grand finale of the event happened a few days ago. Arjun Sarja reportedly underwent a mandatory COVID test after the event, and unfortunately, he has been tested positive for COVID-19.

Arjun took his Instagram page to announce his COVID test result. The 'super-fit' actor has taken all the necessary protocols and isolated himself. He has requested, who have come in close contact with him in recent times to get themselves tested and take care of their health.

The 59-year-old actor gives major fitness goals with his healthy physique. Arjun is healthy and doing well. He has also asked everyone to stay safe and don't forget to wear a mask. Meanwhile, fans have been wishing the actor a speedy recovery and they wish to see him normal soon.

Earlier, Kamal Haasan tested positive for COVID-19 after his return from the US. He then isolated himself in a private hospital in Chennai and recovered in a week's time.

