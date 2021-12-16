STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sam Anton, Atharvaa reunite for Trigger

The title of the film, which is currently in the post-production stage, was announced yesterday.

Atharvaa

Atharvaa (Photo | Atharvaa Murali, Instagram)

By Gopinath Rajendran
Express News Service

Actor Atharvaa, who worked with director Sam Anton in the 2019 thriller 100, will be teaming up once again with the filmmaker for Trigger. The title of the film, which is currently in the post-production stage, was announced yesterday.

Speaking about the film, Sam says, “The film is an action-thriller based on a father-son relationship. The film’s plot is based on how a particular incident pushes the father to a tight spot, and what the son does about it. Arun Pandian, who is playing the father character, is an ex-cop, and what Atharvaa plays is something we don’t want to reveal right now.”

Trigger also stars a horde of comedians. “Munishkanth, Aranthangi Nisha, Chinni Jayanth and Anbudasan play a gang of undercover cops who solve cases in a comic manner. Ghibran, who is composing the music, has even given a funny song for them. Dhilip Subbarayan’s stunt choreography will be the highlight of the film. Atharvaa and I wanted to do a hardcore action film on the lines of John Wick and Trigger will be a solid actioner.”

Starring Tanya Ravichandran as the female lead, Trigger also stars Krishna Kumar and Vinodhini Vaidyanathan in pivotal roles. Produced by Prateek Chakravorty and Shruti Nallappa of Pramod Films, the film will have Krishnan Vasant handling the cinematography and Ruben in charge of editing.

