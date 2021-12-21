STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Vignesh Shivan hopes 'Pebbles' makes it to shortlist of Oscar finalists

The film has raised expectations, with a number of critics showering generous praise for it. The latest to praise 'Koozhangal' is Kirsten Kiwi Smith, the writer of 'Legally Blonde'.

Published: 21st December 2021 05:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st December 2021 05:03 PM   |  A+A-

Koozhangal

'Koozhangal' directed by filmmaker Vinothraj PS is India’s official entry for the 94th Academy Awards. (Poster | Twitter)

By IANS

CHENNAI: Vignesh Shivan, who along with actress Nayanthara, is the producer of 'Pebbles' - India's official entry to the Oscars - is hoping that his film will be able to end India's 20-year wait and manage to make it to the shortlist of 15 Oscar finalists.

Taking to Twitter, Vignesh Shivan said, "Hope 'Pebbles' enters the shortlist of fifteen finalists for the Best International Feature Film! After 'Lagaan', after almost 20 years an Indian film making it to the list will be a remarkable achievement! Director P S Vinothraj deserves it too!"

The Oscars are to be held in Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 27, 2022. The Oscar nominations will be announced on February 8, 2022.

The film, 'Pebbles' or 'Koozhangal' in Tamil, is based on a real-life story.

The film has raised expectations, with a number of critics showering generous praise for it. The latest to praise 'Koozhangal' is Kirsten Kiwi Smith, the writer of 'Legally Blonde', who called the film, 'a heartbreaking stunning gem'.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pebbles Koozhangal Oscars
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
Four-day workweek, new salary structure, to be implemented in India soon
A poster of India's official entry to Oscars, Koozhangal
Oscars 2022: 'Writing With Fire' advances to next level, 'Koozhangal' out of race
In the clip, the girl and her siblings were seen sitting on the horse carriage decked up with lights. (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | MP tea seller's procession to celebrate new smartphone for daughter
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
The plight of Tamils of Indian origin in Sri Lanka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

edexworks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp