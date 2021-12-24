STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ace Tamil comedian Vadivelu hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

The 'Vaigai Puyal,' as he is widely known, has been admitted to Sri Ramachandra Hospital in Porur.

Published: 24th December 2021 06:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2021 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil actor and one of the best comedians in the industry Vadivelu has tested positive for Covid-19.

The actor, who made cine-goers laugh by a kind of humor that made fun of himself instead of ridiculing the shortcomings of others, had returned from a recent visit to London. He was reportedly there for the composition of the music of his latest film,  Naai Sekhar Returns, along with the director Suraaj and music director Santosh Narayanan.

Upon his return from London, he developed the symptoms of the virus. He is suspected to have been infected by the Omicron variant.

Many of his fans took to Twitter to wish him a speedy recovery.

Naai Sekhar Returns is expected to be a comeback movie for the actor who had to go through a lean patch for the past few years after his dabbling with politics and misunderstandings with directors. 

It may be recalled that Kamal Haasan was admitted to the Ramachandra hospital on November 22 after testing positive for Covid-19. Kollywood actors Arjun and Vikram have also undergone treatment for Covid-19 recently.

