STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

I have watched Rocky more than 100 times: Nagooran

Conceiving a non-linear, meditative film like Rocky isn’t a regular affair for most film technicians.

Published: 30th December 2021 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2021 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Rocky Nagooran with director Parthiban and Vishal

By Bhuvanesh Chandar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Conceiving a non-linear, meditative film like Rocky isn’t a regular affair for most film technicians. Imagine putting together long single-takes, closely-cut montage shots, and high-octane violent sequences, all for one film. Editor Nagooran knew that Rocky would be a unique experience right from the moment he read the script. “It was so detailed. I realised that the experience would be drastically different from other films. Since I also played a role in the film, that of the dates seller, I knew how they shot the film,” he says.

The editor adds that Rocky was an experience he liked indulging so much that he watched the output every time he felt blue. “While editing, there was a certain drive that kept pushing me. I loved how the film took its shape and I never felt bored. In fact, I have watched Rocky more than 100 times before the release,” he adds.

Though he knew the cards he was supposed to play with, it was Nagooran’s rapport with director Arun Matheswaran that seems to have played a pivotal role. “Arun gave me a lot of freedom. He will let us give our inputs yet get what he wants out of it. Further, we also worked in Saani Kaayidham, so we have an understanding between us.” That and Arun’s clarity with how the film should look helped, adds the editor.

“As I had an idea of the input I will be getting, I was able to apply a lot of theories that I had learnt from my days at the Film Institute. I had even created a shorter montage version of the long walking sequences you see in the film.” Apart from this, the dream sequence and Kaalam Oru Dhrogi song became a major talking point of Rocky, and Nagooran agrees that they were as difficult to edit as it seems. “It should not only tell a story, but it should also connect with the audience. That was the difficult part,” shares Nagooran.

In the film, the narrative keeps shifting non-linearly, with flashbacks shot in black and white. “That was Arun’s call. It was necessary because we needed to convey the shift of the narrative.” When it comes to the metaphors, such as the watch that Rocky inherits from his father or the shot of a chest wound cutting to a bonfire, both Arun and Nagooran have jointly taken these calls. “Once again, I had that freedom. If I can communicate something without affecting the writer’s vision, it is all good,” he says.

With so many people talking about the Old Boy-ish corridor fight sequence, it is obvious to wonder if there were other cinematic inspirations in mind. “Not at all. In fact, the way the corridor sequence wasn’t pre-planned. We were supposed to shoot it at a different location, but when we went to this place, Arun thought he can conceive it in this way as a tribute to Old Boy.”

After Rocky and the yet-to-be-released Saani Kaayidham, Nagooran is taking up a film that appears quite contrasting to the above two: Sivakarthikeyan’s Don. “It is drastically different. It is a family entertainer with a big star at the centre of it. I am sure a lot of us will be able to recall and connect to many aspects of our college life,” shares the editor.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagooran Rocky Arun Matheswaran
India Matters
People shop from street vendors at a market with new guidelines where shops will be closed on odd-even formula following rise in the COVID-19 cases, in New Delhi. (Photo | AP)
'People with no travel history getting infected with Omicron in Delhi'
The aim of forming micro containment zones and monitoring each case is to ensure that there is no spread of the virus | file
Close watch on apartments, hostels, markets in Bengaluru as Covid cases rise
Land owner Partha Sarathi Basu in front of the mosque in Bengal’s Barasat. (Photo | EPS)
Mosque on Hindu land tells Bengal harmony tale
Mother Teresa.
FCRA non-renewal lacked finesse, dignity and respect

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp