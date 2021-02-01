Eye contact is dangerous but lovely: Kajal Aggarwal

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal finds eye contact dangerous but lovely, going by her latest post on social media.

MUMBAI: Actress Kajal Aggarwal finds eye contact dangerous but lovely, going by her latest post on social media.

Kajal shared a picture on Instagram, dressed in a black and white polka dotted blouse. She completed her look with nude make-up and pink glossy lips. The actress is seen looking intensely into the camera.

"Eye contact is a dangerous, dangerous thing. But lovely. Oh, so lovely," Kajal wrote alongside the image.

Kajal is all set to return to the screen post marriage with the horror series, Live Telecast, which marks her debut in the OTT space. The show drops on February 12.

The seven-episode Tamil series has been directed by Venkat Prabhu, and also stars Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, and Subbu Panchu Arunachalam.

The series narrates the story of a TV crew adamant on creating a superhit show, who come to realise that they are trapped in a house controlled by supernatural powers. Their tryst with the supernatural is aired live for millions to watch.

