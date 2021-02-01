Glad to have wonderful things to do: Shruti Haasan

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actress Shruti Haasan says she feels thankful that she has many wonderful things to do, as a new week starts.

Published: 01st February 2021 08:25 PM

Actor Shruti Haasan

Actor Shruti Haasan (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

"#Thankful even though I'm sleepy - I'm so glad to have wonderful things to do and wake up to #workmode #grumpyfaceglam," Shruti posted on Instagram on Monday.

Last week, Shruti turned 35 and said that she wants her future to be filled with light and creativity. "Filled with gratitude and joy !!! This has been the best phase of my life and I'm thankful for my lessons and the journey," Shruti wrote on Instagram.

She shared the post along with a picture of herself posing with balloons.

The actress will soon be seen in Netflix's first Telugu original, "Pitta Kathalu". She says she is "really looking forward to its release", and reveals she is busy more with OTT content lately.

Shruti Haasan
