WATCH | Karthi shares teaser of next film 'Sulthan', labels it as 'complete family entertainer'

By Online Desk

The official teaser of actor Karthi's much awaited next 'Sulthan' was released on February 1 by the film's team on all social media platforms.

Directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan, 'Sulthan' looks like an action-packed family entertainer which is set to release in summer of 2021.

Karthi shared the teaser on Twitter and said "Sulthan, a honest effort to bring a complete family entertainer with humor, romance, action & strong man to man relationship. Hope you all like it."

The film also marks the Tamil debut of actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Rashmika took to Twitter to share the teaser with her fans. She wrote "presenting the teaser of #sulthan, a perfect family entertainer."

Apart from Karthi and Rashmika, the film also stars Yogi Babu, Napolean, Lal, and others.

​Sulthan has music by Vivek-Mervin and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan (Kaithi, Master).

WATCH TEASER HERE:

(Inputs from Cinema Express)