Making mark in digital world important to connect with millennials: Kajal Aggarwal

The actor, who has worked in films across Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, will be seen in the Disney+ Hotstar series which follows the story of a TV crew filming a reality show inside a haunted house.

Published: 05th February 2021 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Actress Kajal Aggarwal

Actress Kajal Aggarwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Kajal Aggarwal is thrilled to venture into the OTT space with her web series "Live Telecast" as the actor believes digital medium is the best way to connect with the young generation.

"Live Telecast" is written and directed by Venkat Prabhu.

Aggarwal said it's a natural progression for actors to venture into "different platforms" and the show aligned with what she was looking out for on the web.

"Making your mark into the digital world is very important and especially to connect with the millennials. I have been looking out and wanting to do web series for a while and 'Live Telecast' was just perfect."

"I trust Venkat sir to handle this show with supreme care and attention to detail. I love his genre of work so collaborating with him, working under his direction was just perfect for me," the 35-year-old actor said in a statement.

Aggarwal, who has worked in Hindi films like "Singham" (2011) and Akshay Kumar starrer "Special 26" (2013), features in the series as Jenny, an ambitious TV show director trapped with her crew in the haunted house.

The show also stars actors Vaibhav Reddy, Kayal Anandhi, Priyanka, Selva, Daniel Annie Pope, Subbu Panchu Arunachalam among others.

"Live Telecast" will premiere on February 12.

