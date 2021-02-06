Ashok Selvan’s next, an emotional drama

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Act or Ashok Selvan has signed a multi-starrer that will be directed by debutant director, Vishal Venkat. The film, an emotional drama, will also star a host of actors, such as Abi Hassan, Manikandan, Praveen Raja, Riythvika, Anju Kurian and Reyaa.

The cast also includes Nasser, KS Ravikumar, Bhanupriya, and Anupama Kumar. The director, Vishal Venkat, says, “It’s a film that deals with people who come from different walks of life. I think currently people look at the world as a dark space and in a negative manner.

The film is a gentle reminder that we are not as bad as we think we are. There’s mercy and empathy in this space. The film will dwell upon how we’re bound to make mistakes and how that’s alright. There will be a lot of hope in the film.” The yet-to-be-titled project will go on floors next week.

The makers are planning on shooting the film in and around Chennai. Produced by AR Entertainment, KD-fame Meyyendiran is handling the cinematography. Radhan, who composed the music for Arjun Reddy, is on board as the music director. Actor Manikandan will also be writing the dialogues for this project.