Atharvaa signs action thriller with director Sam Anton

The actor had previously collaborated with the director on 2019’s 100. “It’s an out-and-out action thriller that has a story set in Chennai.

Published: 06th February 2021 11:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 11:46 AM   |  A+A-

Atharvaa

Atharvaa (Photo | Atharvaa Murali, Instagram)

By Bhuvanesh Chandar
Express News Service

Atharvaa will once again join hands with director Sam Anton for an action film that the director says will be on the lines of John Wick.

The actor had previously collaborated with the director on 2019’s 100. “It’s an out-and-out action thriller that has a story set in Chennai.

It deals with the illegal trade that happens in the dark web, but it also has a strong father-son story in the middle of all that,” says the director. The film also stars Munishkanth in a lead role. The female lead, antagonist, and the rest of cast are yet to be finalised.

Bankrolled by Shruthi Nallappa under Pramod Films, the yet-to-be-titled film will have music by Ghibran and editing by Ruben. Cinematography for the film will be handled by Krishnan Vasant, who was also the cinematographer for all four previous films of the director.

This project is expected to go on floors in March, with the team shooting in and around Hyderabad. The director is hopeful of completing the film within 45 days, in a single schedule. “We are hoping to release the film by October or November,” he says.

