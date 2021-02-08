STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Actor Suriya tests positive for COVID-19, urges fans to be cautious amid pandemic

Filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian, close associate of the actor, gave a heath update to the star's fans in a Twitter post.

Published: 08th February 2021 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Suriya in a still from 'Soorarai Pottru' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

Suriya in a still from 'Soorarai Pottru' (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

CHENNAI: South star Suriya has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently undergoing treatment for the virus.

The 45-year-old actor took to Twitter late Sunday evening to share his diagnosis and urged his fans to be cautious amid the pandemic.

"I am undergoing treatment for COVID-19 and I am better now. Let us all realise that life hasn't returned to normalcy yet. We also cannot be filled with fear and let life come to a standstill. We still need to be careful and safe. Lots of love and gratitude to the dedicated doctors and medical staff standing by my side," Suriya wrote.

Filmmaker Rajsekar Pandian, a close associate of the actor, gave a health update to the star's fans in a Twitter post.

"Dear brothers and sisters Anna's fine and nothing to worry," he wrote.

The actor was recently seen in "Soorarai Pottru", which released on Amazon Prime Video.

Directed by Sudha Kongara and backed by Suriya, the film was a biographical drama on the life of Captain GR Gopinath, a retired Army officer, who founded the low-cost airline Air Deccan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SUriya Suriya covid Actor Suriya coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
Farmers during their ongoing protest against Centres farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Sunday Feb. 7 2021. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Toolkit row: Centre asks Twitter to remove 1,178 Pak-Khalistani handles
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Increase gap between two doses of COVID-19 vaccine: Experts
Image for representational purpose. (File Photo)
Tax on EPF interest will not impact all salaried individuals
Hydropower project washed away in Uttarakhand floods

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At several locations along the road to Hosur, welcome arches were erected to greet Sasikala. (Photo | EPS)
Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu after four years to grand reception
Farmers' Protest: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri border as stir enters day 74
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp