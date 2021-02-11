Cheran, Gautham Karthik’s next with Nandha Periyasamy

Gopinath Rajendran By

Gautham Karthik seems to be on a signing spree. The actor, who has films like Pathu Thala, Chellapillai and untitled films with director Ezhil and Badri Venkatesh, has signed a new project with director Nandha Periyasamy who is known for films like Maathi Yosi and Oru Kalluriyin Kathai. “It’s a family drama starring Cheran sir along with Gautham Karthik and Shivathmika Rajashekar.

The film is on the lines of Karthik sir’s Varusham Padhinaaru and is set on the backdrop of a village carnival,” says director Nandha. “Gautham plays Shakthi and the story is based on how he brings a separated family together.” The film also has a huge cast that includes Mounika, Saravanan, Snehan, Jacqueline, Myna, Sujatha, Singampuli and Namo Narayanan.

Daniel Balaji has been roped in to play the antagonist for the yet-to-be-titled film. The film will go on floors from the first week of March and will be shot in places like Dindigul and Vathalagundu. Balabharani of Mayandi Kudumbathar fame is handling the cinematography for this untitled film that will have music by Sivappu Manjal Pachai-fame Siddhu Kumar.