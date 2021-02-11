STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Suriya back home after COVID-19 treatment, says actor-brother Karthi

Karthi thanked Suriya's fans for their continued good wishes and said his brother would be in-home quarantine for a few days.

Published: 11th February 2021 07:36 PM

Kollywood actor Suriya

Kollywood actor Suriya (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: South star Suriya on Thursday returned home after receiving treatment for coronavirus at a hospital here, his brother and actor Karthi said.

The "Soorarai Pottru" actor tested COVID-19 positive on Sunday and urged his fans to be cautious amid the pandemic.

Karthi thanked Suriya's fans for their continued good wishes and said his brother would be in-home quarantine for a few days.

"Anna is back home and all safe! Will be in home quarantine for a few days.

Can't thank you all enough for the prayers and best wishes," he wrote on Twitter.

Karthi, however, didn't mention whether Suriya had tested negative for the virus.

On February 8, the actor tweeted in Tamil, "I contracted coronavirus and I'm well and under treatment.

Let's all realise that our lives have not come back to normal.

"We cannot confine ourselves to our homes due to fear. At the same time, it is important for us to stay cautious and safe. I convey my gratitude and affection to the dedicated doctors who are standing by us."

Suriya will next be seen in "Vaadivasal", directed by Vetrimaaran.

