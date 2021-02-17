'Vere level Sago': AR Rahman croons for first song of actor Sivakarthikeyan's 'Ayalaan', song out

By Online Desk

The first song from actor Sivakarthikeyan's new movie 'Ayalaan', 'Vere level sago', composed by Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman was released on Wednesday. This is the first time the duo are working together.

The movie is directed by R Ravikumar and is a science-fiction film.

The song written by Lyricist Vivek was released today to mark the birthday of the movie's hero Sivakarthikeyan.

Here it is .....Vera Level Sago (From "Ayalaan") https://t.co/QqkjOEjrNA — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) February 17, 2021

Sivakarthikeyan's last release was the movie 'Hero', released in 2019. And the next release for the actor is Doctor, scheduled to hit the screens on 26 March 2021.

#Doctor dubbing completed

Thank you @Nelsondilpkumar na and his team for this entertaining journey pic.twitter.com/XPUyD6atVY — Sivakarthikeyan (@Siva_Kartikeyan) February 1, 2021

The actor has three films under production stages currently including 'Ayalaan. The other two are - 'Doctor' directed by Nelson and 'Don', both having music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Anirudh, wishing the actor, wrote on Twitter, "Happy birthday my dearest @Siva_Kartikeyan ! Only the best things will happen to you in life for the wonderful person that you are have."