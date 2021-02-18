STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Pazhagiya Naatkal: A case of love

Ramdev goes on to say the film includes a professor who drives some sense into the hero, adding a new dimension to the tale

Published: 18th February 2021 08:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 08:55 AM   |  A+A-

Actors of Pazhagiya Naatkal

Actors of Pazhagiya Naatkal

By K Sudha 
Express News Service

Director Ramdev is awaiting the release of his debut film, Pazhagiya Naatkal, in theaters this Friday. An assistant to directors Tamilvanan and A Venkatesh, Ramdev recalls the struggles along his cinematic journey and how his mother handed him her life savings with her blessings. 

He claims his film will be different from the usual romantic tale. “It begins with a teen romance between students, which is dismissed as infatuation by their respective parents. Then, in a turn of events, the girl achieves her dream of becoming a doctor. Her boyfriend, though, is not able to accept that she is more successful than him and begins harassing her. The girl does not take this lying down,” he says. 

Ramdev goes on to say the film includes a professor who drives some sense into the hero, adding a new dimension to the tale. He has also woven in a Supreme Court verdict in a similar incident where the man sought compensation for the money he had spent on the girl.

“The verdict comes in his favour. The censors were a little hesitant to allow that scene, but we managed to convince them,” the director says. Meeran, who plays the male lead, was looking for chances as a music composer when Ramdev chanced to meet him.

“In addition to his looks, his Tamil fluency made it an easy decision for me. We zeroed in on Meghna for the female lead after a lot of auditions.”

Two cinematographers (Manivannan and Philip Vijayakumar) and three music composers (John Alexis, Manithan, and the lead, Meeran) have worked in Pazhagiya Naatkal.

“It’s true there are no big names,” Ramdev admits. “But I feel we have a winner of a climax that women in the audience will relate to.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Director Ramdev Pazhagiya Naatkal
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp