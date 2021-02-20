Bigg Boss season 3 winner Mugen Rao completes shooting of 'Velan'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Bigg Boss Season 3 title winner, singer Mugen Rao has almost completed a new film. Titled Velan, the film is said to be a family entertainer. It is directed by debutant filmmaker Kavin, a long-time assistant of director Siva.

"Velan is a fun and complete entertainer made to be watched with the whole family. The story revolves around a father-son relationship, with the duo played by Prabhu sir and Mugen, as well as the love story between Mugen, a Pollachi boy, and a Malayali girl essayed by Meenakshi (of Kennedy Club fame)," says Kavin, who only has a couple of songs left to shoot for the film.

Velan also stars Soori, Thambi Ramaiah and Hareesh Peradi. Produced by Skyman Films International, the film has Geetha Govindham-fame Gopi Sundar and Gopi Jagadeeswaran, who worked on A1, handling the music and cinematography, respectively.