TN govt releases Kalaimamani awardees list

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The State government on Friday announced Kalaimamani awards for the years 2019 and 2020. A total of 130 artists were selected for the contribution in respective fields. Some popular faces receiving the award for 2019 include actor and former MP Ramarajan, director Liyakath Alighan, actor Devadharshini, music director Dheena, lyricist Kamakodiyan, cinematographer R Ragunatha Reddy, producer Kalaipuli S Dhanu, editor Antony and serial artists Nandhakumar, Shanthi Williams and former minister and writer Vaigai Selvan.

In total, 59 persons have been selected for the award for 2019. For 2020, actors Sivakarthikeyan, Aiswarya Rajesh and Madhumitha, producer Ganesh, stunt master Jaguar Thangam, music director D Imman and others were among 65 selected for the award.

Besides, yesteryear actor Saroja Devi and singer P Susheela were picked for Dr J Jayalalithaa special Kalaimamani Award for 2019, actor Sowcar Janaki is the choice for 2020. Also, yesteryear singer S Rajeswari was selected for MS Subbulakshmi Award for 2019, while Vani Jeyaram has been chosen for 2020. Popular religious orator Sugi Sivam has been picked for Bharthi Award for 2020.

These apart, the Tamilisai Sangam of Raja Muthaiah Mandram, Madurai, has been selected as the best volunteer art association for 2020, while Pollachi Thamilisai Sangam has been selected for 2019.