Bigg Boss Tamil fame choreographer Sandy turns hero with horror film 3:33

Directed by debutant Nambikai Chandru, it is said to be an out-and-out horror film that features no songs or comedy sequences.

Published: 04th January 2021 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2021 09:59 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of film '3:33'

By Kirubhakar Purushothaman 
Express News Service

Choreographer Sandy, who shot to fame after his stint on the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, is now making his debut as a hero with 3:33.

Directed by debutant Nambikai Chandru, it is said to be an out-and-out horror film that features no songs or comedy sequences. Chandru, an erstwhile director of Sam Anton, says, “Like the number 666, 333 is also associated with evil.

The title 3:33 denotes the time, which is the villain in my film. If that particular time decides to kill someone, then the chosen one can’t escape.”

When asked how his film will be different from other horror films, Chandru says, “The glut of horror-comedies have changed the scene.

Nowadays, people laugh at ghosts rather than getting scared. I wanted to bring back the good ol’ horror movie feels... the kind we get after watching Evil Dead.”

It is said that despite getting many film offers, Sandy was biding his time for the right project.

When asked what made the actor choose this film, Chandru says, “Sandy was happy that the film doesn’t have any songs and there is no comedy track. He wanted to do something different and show a new dimension to the people.

So he right away gave the nod after I narrated this story to him.”

With music by Harshavaradhan, 3:33 also stars Reshma Pasupuleti, Rama, Mime Gopi, and Saravanan in supporting roles, while newcomer Shruti plays the female lead. Chandru says they are planning to release the film in April or May.

