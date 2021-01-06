Deceased Tamil actress Chitra’s husband Hemnath arrested in old case

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Almost five years after a case was registered against Hemnath, husband of TV actress K Chitra, who recently committed suicide, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) has arrested him.

According to police sources, the JJ Nagar police received a complaint on December 31, 2014, from one Asha Manoharan, saying she and two of her friends lost Rs 35 lakh each in 2011 to Hemnath, who promised to get them seats in medical colleges.

As he did not fulfil his promise, Asha demanded her money back, but Hemnath allegedly refused and threatened her with dire consequences. “The JJ Nagar police registered a case in 2015, and it was forwarded to the Central Crime Branch since the amount involved was more than Rs 50 lakh.

The endowment document fraud (EDF-II) wing has now registered a case and arrested Hemnath,” said a police officer. Hemnath, who got engaged to Chitra last year, registered their marriage a few months ago. Chitra was found hanging in a hotel room on the outskirts of the city in the wee hours of December 9.

The Nazarethpet police, who were interrogating Hemnath for six days, arrested him on charges of abetment to suicide a day before he was to appear before the Revenue Divisional Officer for an inquiry.

He was later produced for the inquiry.