Cinematographer KV Guhan returns to direction with WWW

Gopinath Rajendran

Express News Service

Veteran cinematographer KV Guhan (Kushi, Mozhi) who turned director with Inidhu Inidhu, is returning to direction with WWW (Who Where Why).The film, whose shooting was completed recently, stars Adith, one of the leads of Inidhu Inidhu, along with Shivani, daughter of yesteryear actor Rajasekhar.

“WWW is a thriller that is shot as a computer screen film. During the lockdown, we all communicated through screens but we seldom worry about our privacy and security,” says Guhan, who shot the film in Chennai and Hyderabad as a Tamil-Telugu bilingual.

“When I got done with this script, I met Adith randomly and he ended up being the perfect fit for the film. Shivani’s innocence aids her characterisation. It’ll be hard to tell that it’s her debut film.” WWW also stars Sathish, Rajkumar along with Viva Harsha and Spyder-fame Priyadarshi. With Simon K King and Thammiraju handling music and editing, the film is expected to be out next month.