STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Nidhhi Agerwal says she is no blink-and-miss heroine in upcoming 'Bhoomi'

Nidhhi will be seen in "Bhoomi", toplined by Jayam Ravi, which revolves around one man's mission to improve the life of farmers in his hometown, before embarking on a mission in outer space.

Published: 13th January 2021 11:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2021 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Niddhi Agerwal (Photo | Niddhi Agerwal, Instagram)

Actress Niddhi Agerwal (Photo | Niddhi Agerwal, Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Nidhhi Agerwal says although heroines usually gets blink-and-miss roles in stories where the hero fights for justice, she is glad she could be an exception in her latest film.

Nidhhi will be seen in "Bhoomi", toplined by Tamil star Jayam Ravi, which revolves around one man's mission to improve the life of farmers in his hometown, before embarking on a mission in outer space.

"Usually, a story with the hero fighting for justice or wellbeing would limit the heroine to blink-and-miss roles. However, 'Bhoomi' is an exception as my character has importance. I am glad that I could be a part of a film that offered me the scope to perform," Nidhhi said.

ALSO READ | ‘Theatre releases are the lifeline of the film’: Jayam Ravi ahead of digital release of 'Bhoomi'

"Jayam Ravi has been a wonderful co-star to work with. His dedication and passion for his profession are so pure, and that's the reason people love him. I am pleased to be a part of his 25th film. Director Lakshman has come up with a story that will be received cheerfully in all regions. More than all, it's a 100 per cent family entertainer and I am so happy that the streaming platform is bringing it to every home for the festive occasion of Pongal," she added.

Music director D. Imman shared insight on the music in the film, saying: "Every time Lakshman comes up with a story, it turns to be a big surprise as it would never possess the traces of his erstwhile films."

"I always consider it as a boon and, at the same time, a huge challenge. With his scripts being so much engrossing, it naturally adds more responsibility on my part to give my best. One thing I felt so happy about when Lakshman narrated to me the 'Bhoomi' script was that I could sense the scope of music," he added.

The film also features Ronit Roy in a grey character, besides Sathish, Thambi Ramaiah, Dato Radha Ravi, and Saranya Ponvannan. It is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on January 14.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niddhi Agerwal Bhoomi
India Matters
Representational image (File Photo | TP Sooraj, EPS)
Govt postpones national polio immunisation programme from January 17
'Chennai Talks' YouTube channel host VJ Asen
VJ Asen, 'Chennai Talks' YouTubers held after video on sexuality goes viral
Members of the gorilla troop at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., are seen in their habitat on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
In a first, 8 gorillas test positive for  Covid-19 at US' San Diego park
The Black Chicken variety Kadaknath (L) and MS Dhoni (R) (Photo | Sakshi Instagram)
Bird flu jolts 'Captain Cool' MS Dhoni's Kadaknath chicken farming dream

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The city was engulfed in a blanket of smog as people burned waste and unused clothes celebrating Bhogi ahead of Pongal in Chennai on Wednesday morning (Express | Debadatta Mallick)
Chennai pollution levels on Bhogi kept in check this year thanks to clear skies, say officials
US President Donald Trump (File Photo | AP)
TNIE EXPLAINER: How US President Donald Trump's second impeachment will unfold
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp