Nidhhi Agerwal says she is no blink-and-miss heroine in upcoming 'Bhoomi'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Nidhhi Agerwal says although heroines usually gets blink-and-miss roles in stories where the hero fights for justice, she is glad she could be an exception in her latest film.

Nidhhi will be seen in "Bhoomi", toplined by Tamil star Jayam Ravi, which revolves around one man's mission to improve the life of farmers in his hometown, before embarking on a mission in outer space.

"Usually, a story with the hero fighting for justice or wellbeing would limit the heroine to blink-and-miss roles. However, 'Bhoomi' is an exception as my character has importance. I am glad that I could be a part of a film that offered me the scope to perform," Nidhhi said.

"Jayam Ravi has been a wonderful co-star to work with. His dedication and passion for his profession are so pure, and that's the reason people love him. I am pleased to be a part of his 25th film. Director Lakshman has come up with a story that will be received cheerfully in all regions. More than all, it's a 100 per cent family entertainer and I am so happy that the streaming platform is bringing it to every home for the festive occasion of Pongal," she added.

Music director D. Imman shared insight on the music in the film, saying: "Every time Lakshman comes up with a story, it turns to be a big surprise as it would never possess the traces of his erstwhile films."

"I always consider it as a boon and, at the same time, a huge challenge. With his scripts being so much engrossing, it naturally adds more responsibility on my part to give my best. One thing I felt so happy about when Lakshman narrated to me the 'Bhoomi' script was that I could sense the scope of music," he added.

The film also features Ronit Roy in a grey character, besides Sathish, Thambi Ramaiah, Dato Radha Ravi, and Saranya Ponvannan. It is slated to release on Disney+ Hotstar VIP on January 14.