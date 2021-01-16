STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Vijay-starrer 'Master' crosses Rs 100-crore mark worldwide in three days, 50 crores in Tamil Nadu

The movie has grossed Rs 100 crores worldwide in three days and Rs 50 crores in Tamil Nadu box office in just three days.

Published: 16th January 2021 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2021 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.

A still from Vijay-starrer 'Master'.

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Vijay-starrer Master has grossed Rs 100 crores worldwide in its third day of run with the film earning over Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu alone within the time period.

ALSO READ| 'Thalapathy' Vijay's 'Master' to get Hindi remake soon

"#Master box-office onslaught continues. 100 cr WW in just 3 days. Thalapathy Vijay's BO supremacy is unshakable even in thos Covid times. Over 50 cr crossed in TN. Phenomenal opening Fire #MasterFilm #MasterPongal," tweeted critic Haricharan Pudipeddi.

Master has witnessed a huge box office opening in its first three days in Tamil Nadu. Trade analyst Kaushik LM tweeted, "#Master smashes past the 50 CR gross mark in TN today (the third day). 3-days total TN gross will be close to 55 CR. Boxoffice Monster #ThalapathyVijay has made it look like the good-old days. Pongal time assaultuu by #MasterFilm. #MasterPongal #Thalapathy #VijaySethupathi."

According to film critic Taran Adarsh, the film has also witnessed a good opening worldwide with "a strong start in US despite limited screens". "#Master hits it out of the park... Flying start at key international markets. *Day 1* biz...Medium star #Australia: A$ 283,517 [₹ 1.61 cr] Medium star #NewZealand: NZ$ 56,615 [₹ 29.84 lakhs] Medium star #USA: Biz getting updated. Strong start, despite limited screens. @comScore. #MasterFilm #MasterPongal," he tweeted.

According to its producer Xavier Britto, the movie grossed Rs 25 crores within the first 24 hours of its release. "No matter what they say! Smiling face with sunglasses. MASTER THE BLASTER. 25 crores + in less than 24 hours at the box office in Tamil Nadu Fire. #MasterTheBlaster #MasterPongal #Master," tweeted XB Film Creators, the production house's official handle.

Starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film released on Thursday in Tamil. The movie's Hindi dubbed version hit the screens on Friday.

(With inputs from IANS)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
master Master Film Master box office Master Pongal Vijay Vijay Sethupathi Lokesh Kanagaraj Master 100 crore Master collections
India Matters
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccines are here, but don’t be complacent
For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)
Tamil Nadu govt doctors' association  recommends Covishield
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp delays policy update rollout to May 15
Journalist Nidhi Razdan (Photo | Twitter)
Nidhi Razdan, who quit NDTV for teaching at Harvard, says job offer was fake

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mangled remains of the tempo which was travelling from Davanagere to Goa on Friday morning. (Photo| D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad Accident: 11 dead after truck-tempo collision on highway in Karnataka
Representational Image. (File Photo| PTI)
No COVID in Kumbh Mela? Thousands gather in Haridwar
Gallery
The Kerala government on Monday announced movie theatres in the state will be exempted from paying entertainment tax till March 2021, taking into consideration the difficulties faced by the industry due to the pandemic outbreak. Following the announcement
Mohanlal to Dulquer Salmaan, Malayalam filmstars thank CM Pinarayi Vijayan for 'standing with movie industry'
It was a memorable day for Indian cricket as Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari showed great resilience against the hosts as the duo batted with grit and determination to keep denying Australia a chance to clean up the Indian lower-order. A historic dr
India vs Australia: Indian fans are fuming on Twitter after drawn Sydney Test, these are the reasons
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp