Vijay-starrer 'Master' crosses Rs 100-crore mark worldwide in three days, 50 crores in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: Vijay-starrer Master has grossed Rs 100 crores worldwide in its third day of run with the film earning over Rs 50 crore in Tamil Nadu alone within the time period.

"#Master box-office onslaught continues. 100 cr WW in just 3 days. Thalapathy Vijay's BO supremacy is unshakable even in thos Covid times. Over 50 cr crossed in TN. Phenomenal opening Fire #MasterFilm #MasterPongal," tweeted critic Haricharan Pudipeddi.

Master has witnessed a huge box office opening in its first three days in Tamil Nadu. Trade analyst Kaushik LM tweeted, "#Master smashes past the 50 CR gross mark in TN today (the third day). 3-days total TN gross will be close to 55 CR. Boxoffice Monster #ThalapathyVijay has made it look like the good-old days. Pongal time assaultuu by #MasterFilm. #MasterPongal #Thalapathy #VijaySethupathi."

According to film critic Taran Adarsh, the film has also witnessed a good opening worldwide with "a strong start in US despite limited screens". "#Master hits it out of the park... Flying start at key international markets. *Day 1* biz...Medium star #Australia: A$ 283,517 [₹ 1.61 cr] Medium star #NewZealand: NZ$ 56,615 [₹ 29.84 lakhs] Medium star #USA: Biz getting updated. Strong start, despite limited screens. @comScore. #MasterFilm #MasterPongal," he tweeted.

According to its producer Xavier Britto, the movie grossed Rs 25 crores within the first 24 hours of its release. "No matter what they say! Smiling face with sunglasses. MASTER THE BLASTER. 25 crores + in less than 24 hours at the box office in Tamil Nadu Fire. #MasterTheBlaster #MasterPongal #Master," tweeted XB Film Creators, the production house's official handle.

Starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi, the Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed film released on Thursday in Tamil. The movie's Hindi dubbed version hit the screens on Friday.

