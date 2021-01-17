STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vijay Sethupathi says sorry for his ‘Naanum Rowdy Dhaan moment’

Actor Vijay Sethupathi stepped into his 44th year with an apology. Pictures of him cutting a birthday cake with a sword had gone viral and triggered sharp reactions on social media.

Vijay Sethupathi

Vijay Sethupathi (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay Sethupathi stepped into his 44th year with an apology. Pictures of him cutting a birthday cake with a sword had gone viral and triggered sharp reactions on social media. Following this, the actor put out a statement on his Twitter handle saying that he would be more careful in such matters.

Explaining the act, the actor said that the pictures were taken three days ago at his office with the crew of his upcoming film. He added that the sword (patta kaththi) plays an important role in the movie, directed by Ponram, and had used the same sword to cut the cake during his birthday celebration.

“Several people have criticised the act saying it will set a bad example to others. I will be more careful,” he said, expressing regrets for the act.

It may be noted that the police had taken strict action against those cutting cakes using machetes and swords, and publicising them. In January 2020, six persons were arrested from Tiruvallur after a video of them cutting a cake with a machete went viral on the now-banned Tik-Tok.

