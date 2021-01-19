STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ka Pae Ranasingam director’s next with Sasikumar

Director Virumaandi who made his debut last year with Ka Pae Ranasingam is teaming up with Sasikumar for his next.

Director Virumaandi who made his debut last year with Ka Pae Ranasingam is teaming up with Sasikumar for his next. The yet-to-betitled film will go on floors from April this year. 

“The film is a biopic of a person who was among the people integral in shaping the Tamil cinema industry as we know today. We have forgotten his story, and it deserves to be told,” says Virumaandi. The identity of the aforementioned person will be revealed publicly before shooting begins. 

“Despite being a biopic the film will have humour elements. Since the happenings are based in the 70s, it will be a period film and we’ll be shooting the film in Madurai, Theni and Tenkasi,” he adds.

With NK Ekambaram handling the cinematography, Ghibran will be composing music for this untitled film. The rest of the cast details is expected to be announced soon.

