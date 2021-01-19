Kamal Hassan stable, recovering well after leg surgery, says hospital

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The health of actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan, who is undergoing a follow-up surgery in his leg, remains stable.

The Makkal Needhi Maiam founder is getting treated for a mild infection on his right leg bone.

According to a statement from Sri Ramachandra Medical Centre, Hassan underwent surgery for the removal of the infective focus in the tibial bone.

“He is stable and recovering well,” said the statement, signed by Dr Suhas Prabhakar, Medical Director of SRMC.

Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan underwent surgery. He is stable: SRMC @xpresstn pic.twitter.com/zlBSSALL1n — Sinduja (@Sinduj11) January 19, 2021

His daughters, Shruthi and Akshara Hassan, in a joint statement, announced that Kamal’s surgery was a success.

“He will return home in four to five days. After a few days of rest and recuperating from the surgery, he shall be ready to interact with people as always,” his daughters said.

The statement said that Kamal was being treated by a group of doctors including Orthopaedic surgeon Dr Mohan Kumar and Dr J S N Murthy.

“The doctors, attendees and hospital management are taking wonderful care of our father, and he is doing well in good spirits, and working towards a speedy recovery,” the statement said.

Kamal, who has been holding election campaigns across Tamil Nadu, in a statement on January 17 had said that he would take a short break from election campaigns due to surgery.