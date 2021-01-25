Rajinikanth set to return in 'Annaatthe' on November 4

By Online Desk

Superstar Rajinikanth will be seen on the silver screen again on November 4th of this year, when 'Annaatthe' is slated to be released.

The film was initially supposed to release in mid-2020. However, the shooting got stalled owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing lockdown.

Multiple crew members of his upcoming film had tested positive for the virus in late December of last year halting the shooting of the movie at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the actor was hospitalized following severe fluctuations in his blood pressure shortly after he tested negative for COVID-19.

Directed by Siva, "Annaatthe" is Rajinikanth's 168th movie.

Based in a rural setting, the entertainer also features Rajinikanth's "Annaamalai" (1992) co-star Khushboo, "Muthu" (1995) co-star Meena and "Darbar" (2020) co-star Nayanthara.

"Annaatthe" also marks National Award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh's first on-screen appearance with Rajinikanth.

Sun Pictures shared the news of the release on Twitter.

#Annaatthe will be releasing on November 4th, 2021!

Get ready for #AnnaattheDeepavali! @rajinikanth @directorsiva @KeerthyOfficial @immancomposer pic.twitter.com/NwdrvtVtSE

— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) January 25, 2021

Earlier in the day, Rajamouli's RRR's release date was also put out.