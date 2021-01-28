STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anandhi’s next is a social drama

The director says that more than half of the shooting is already over and that he aims to wrap up the remaining portions by February.

Published: 28th January 2021 09:22 AM

A title announcement is expected to be made on February 14

By Bhuvanesh Chandar
Express News Service

Anandhi will next star in a college-based social drama directed by debutant Thamarai Selvan. The actor will star opposite actor Sam Jones in the film. Thamarai Selvan, who has previously worked as an assistant director to Mohan Raja in films like Thani Oruvan and Velaikkaran, says his upcoming film is based on a real-life incident. “The story is set in Madurai.

It revolves around a bunch of college kids who are straight out of school. They get stuck in a sticky situation in a world ridden with political ploys and caste issues,” the director tells us. The untitled film also stars Munishkanth, Vela Ramamoorthy, and A Venkatesh.

A title announcement is expected to be made on February 14. The director says that more than half of the shooting is already over and that he aims to wrap up the remaining portions by February. Bankrolled by Mas Cinemas, the film will have music by Dhibu Ninan Thomas. The cinematography is handled by MS Prabhu.

