Sivakarthikeyan’s next titled 'Don'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Sivakarthikeyan has signed a new film titled Don, which will be jointly produced by the actor’s home banner Sivakarthikeyan Productions and Lyca Productions.

Directed by debutant filmmaker Cibi Chakaravarthi, a former assistant to Atlee, Don will mark the return of Sivakarthikeyan to his tried and tested comedy-drama genre.

“Don will be a wholesome entertainer with ample humour and romance. It’s about what happens in the life of a mischievous college student who is loved by everyone. Sivakarthikeyan plays this student and his role will be an extension of his real-life fun persona,” says Cibi.

“I narrated this script to him about one and a half years ago. He was also looking for a college-based script at the time and so, things fell into place.” The director adds that the pre-production work is complete.

“The film will go on floors next month. We are yet to confirm the rest of the cast and crew, but I can assure that the list will be a surprising one.” Don will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, a frequent collaborator of Sivakarthikeyan.