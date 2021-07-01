Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited 'Annatthe' eyes Deepavali release; check out poster!

By PTI

CHENNAI: Supertstar Rajinikanth's upcoming flick 'Annatthe' will be a Deepavali 2021 release, producers Sun Pictures announced on Thursday.

"AnnaattheDeepavali ku ready ah?!" (Are you ready for Annatthe deepvali)", a tweet from the Kalanithi Maran-led Sun Pictures asked.

The film, directed by Siva and starring among others, Nayanthara, Meena, Khusbu Sundar and Prakash Raj, will hit the screens on November 4, 2021.

D Imman has scored the music.