Superstar Rajinikanth's much-awaited 'Annatthe' eyes Deepavali release; check out poster!
The film, directed by Siva and starring among others, Nayanthara, Meena, Khusbu Sundar and Prakash Raj, will hit the screens on November 4, 2021.
Published: 01st July 2021 08:48 PM | Last Updated: 01st July 2021 08:48 PM | A+A A-
CHENNAI: Supertstar Rajinikanth's upcoming flick 'Annatthe' will be a Deepavali 2021 release, producers Sun Pictures announced on Thursday.
"AnnaattheDeepavali ku ready ah?!" (Are you ready for Annatthe deepvali)", a tweet from the Kalanithi Maran-led Sun Pictures asked.
D Imman has scored the music.