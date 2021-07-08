Prabhu Solomon’s son to make his acting debut

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Director Prabhu Solomon’s son Sanjay is turning actor for a horror film titled Dei Thagapa. The film will be directed by debutant filmmaker Koushik Shribhuhar. Interestingly, we had previously reported that Prabhu Solomon too will be making his acting debut in another film called Azhagiya Kanne.

Speaking about Dei Thagapa, Koushik says, “Sanjay and I have been friends for a long time now and this film would be a perfect launchpad for both our careers. It’s a ghost story with all the commercial elements people love and the story of this ghost itself is something new to Tamil cinema. We’re planning to complete the shoot in two schedules.”

Dei Thagapa went on floors yesterday. The makers are planning to shoot the film completely in Chennai and a few portions in Pondicherry. The film stars Aradhya as the female lead along with actors like Madurai Muthu, Pappu and Arshad Khan. With music by John Robbins and cinematography by SJ Subash, the film is produced by CV Vickram Suria Varma’s JoJo Indian Film Corporation.