STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Tamil

Actor Yashika Anand injured, friend killed in accident on ECR

Tamil actor Yashika Anand’s friend was killed, while the actor and two other friends were injured in a mishap on East Coast Road (ECR) near Mahabalipuram on Saturday night.

Published: 26th July 2021 04:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 04:11 AM   |  A+A-

Yashika Anand

Yashika Anand

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Tamil actor Yashika Anand’s friend was killed, while the actor and two other friends were injured in a mishap on East Coast Road (ECR) near Mahabalipuram on Saturday night. Police said Yashika was behind the wheel at the time, and has been booked.

The deceased, Bhavani, who hails from Hyderabad, died while being taken to hospital. Police sources said the four were travelling to Chennai in an SUV, and  around midnight, the vehicle hit the median and toppled near Sulerikadu.

Passersby rushed the four to a nearby hospital, where Bhavani was declared dead. Yashika is said to have suffered grievous injuries. The other three were later shifted to a private hospital in Chennai, while Bhavani’s body was taken to the Government Chengalpattu Hopital for a post-mortem examination.

Police sources refused to comment when asked if Yashika was drunk. She was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act that endangers the life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yashika Anand Yashika Anand accident
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My first encounter with a tigress led me to become a wildlife cartoonist: Rohan Chakravarty
Watch | All-India Doctors’ Virtual Choir: Medicos sing songs of hope in times of distress
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp