Actor Yashika Anand injured, friend killed in accident on ECR

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil actor Yashika Anand’s friend was killed, while the actor and two other friends were injured in a mishap on East Coast Road (ECR) near Mahabalipuram on Saturday night. Police said Yashika was behind the wheel at the time, and has been booked.

The deceased, Bhavani, who hails from Hyderabad, died while being taken to hospital. Police sources said the four were travelling to Chennai in an SUV, and around midnight, the vehicle hit the median and toppled near Sulerikadu.

Passersby rushed the four to a nearby hospital, where Bhavani was declared dead. Yashika is said to have suffered grievous injuries. The other three were later shifted to a private hospital in Chennai, while Bhavani’s body was taken to the Government Chengalpattu Hopital for a post-mortem examination.

Police sources refused to comment when asked if Yashika was drunk. She was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by an act that endangers the life or personal safety of others), and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC.